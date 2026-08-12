You can have a seat at the "Chef's Table", the popular Netflix documentary

Chef's Table Festival, from the team behind Netflix's longest-running documentary series of the same name, is coming to Park City.

Over the course of four days, August 13 to 16, 2026, there will be 100 events in 30 participating restaurants.

Fans of the show will be pleased to know the event promises immersive experiences, demos, and excursions alongside many chefs who appeared throughout the series.

Chef's Table helped establish a new standard for cinematic food storytelling, introducing global audiences to the artistry, discipline, and personal vision behind some of the world's most influential chefs.

You can learn more at festival.chefstable.com and make reservations by clicking here.