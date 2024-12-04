You can learn a lot about energy efficient lights at the zoo

Utah's Hogle Zoo is a community leader in sustainability and energy efficiency, so we wanted to focus this week's Wattsmart Wednesday on ZooLights.

Allison Croghan visited the Zoo and talked with Jona Whitesides, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, about energy efficient lights.

He says that all the lights you see at the Zoo are high-efficiency LED lights. With over two million lights, it was imperative that the light installation be energy efficient.

It not only impacts the cost of presenting ZooLights, but it also supports the Zoo's mission to reduce their carbon footprint and supports their efforts to be better stewards of our natural resources.

Jona says as you're putting up your holiday lights, there are little things you can do to be energy efficient.

LED lights use less energy and last much longer than non-LED lighting. It's getting harder and harder to find lights that aren't LED, but it's a good idea to check before you buy.

Using a timer or a smart plug helps too! Jona says, "I can't tell you how many times I forgot to flip off my lights until I started using a smart plug. We have great neighbors, but I'm sure they never appreciated the nights that my lights were still twinkling at 2 a.m. With a timer or a smart plug, it's set it and forget it. They turn off automatically – no more accidental energy consumption and no more grumpy neighbors!"

Best of all smart plugs and switches can even be eligible for rebates for your home for up to $10 off.

The Zoo even uses time limits at Zoo Lights – nothing stays on all night!

You can find more tips and tricks to help you be energy efficient on Wattsmart.com.

And don't miss Zoo Lights at Utah's Hogle Zoo. It runs on select nights through January 5, 2025. You can purchase tickets on the zoo website – hoglezoo.org.

