You can learn about your emotions through the universal language of color

Pam Baumeister is an artist who understands how color can affect our mood and our attitude.

She joined Jenny Hardman and Morgan Saxton in studio with a fun project. Pam had them draw each other's face, but without looking at their paper. Pam says that helps you focus on the process rather than the outcome.

Once the blind contour drawing was complete, they took a dive into color. Each host picked a color their mirrors their current mood to color on their drawing.

Pam says "Emotion in Color" offers a fresh perspective on expressing and understanding emotions through a universal language - color!

You can see Pam's artwork and learn more at pambaumeister.com.