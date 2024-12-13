You can now buy Murray's Cheese in your local Smith's Store

Cheese boards are great for entertaining, providing a variety of options to satisfy your guests.
Plus, they can be thrown together quickly when last-minute guests arrive.
Allison Croghan went to Smith's in Sandy and talked with "Cheese Louise", a Cheese Master for Murray's Cheese. Murray's started in New York City in the 1960s and is now available at your local Smith's store.
Cheese Louise says says when putting a charcuterie, keep it simple and utilize this 3-step process:
- Choose the Cheese in a variety of styles, shapes and flavors.
- Pair with Meat.
- Add some Accompaniments like crackers, jams and olives.
You'll want to try all kinds of Murray's including:o Murray's Gruyere
o Murray's Gruyere Shredded Bulk
o Murray's Cheddar Aged English
o Murray's Stilton
o Murray's Sea Salt Crackers
o Murray's Prosciutto di Parma Sliced
o Murray's Salami Genoa Sliced
o Murray's Parmigiano-Reggiano
o Kaltbach Emmentaler
o Murray's Marcona Almonds
o Murray's Jam Spiced Cherry Preserves
o Murray's Jam Apple Butter
Smith's also has accoutrements and charcuterie available in most stores.
Learn more and find the a store near you at smithsfoodanddrug.com.