You can now get PB&J French Toast at Hash Kitchen

If you love PB&J's, you'll love a new menu item at Hash Kitchen: Toast encrusted in Frosted Flakes, creamy peanut butter, strawberry preserves, peanut butter whipped cream and powdered sugar!

They also have other menu items like Banana Split French Toast as well as a BBQ chicken wrap, a Southwestern bowl, Cobb salad and a classic BLT.

You can celebrate Easter with the Easter Bunny from 10am-2pm.

Hash Kitchen is located in Salt Lake City at 131 South Foothill Drive and in Draper at 264 East 12300 South.

You can learn more at hashkitchen.com and follow them on social media to see new menu items drop on April 8!