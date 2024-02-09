You can now visit the new exhibits and learn about dinosaurs at Thanksgiving Point

Friday, February 9, 2024 is the grand opening of six new exhibits in the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life, a discovery center at Thanksgiving Point.

The new exhibits will help teach guests about the entire paleontology process - from fossil discovery, to excavation, to preservation, to public viewing in museums.

Jenny Hardman was there to learn more about two of the exhibits.

Erosion Expedition is a virtual reality dig where you can learn how fossils move from a dig site to excavation rooms.

The Paloe studio allows visitors of all ages to use real paleontology tools to excavate a fossil from the Eocene Era and then take it home! And, you can ask questions directly to paleontologists in the Lab Live.

There are other exhibits too including a Field Site Cabin where younger kids can play, a Field Site where you can handle real fossils and Alligator Gar Display where you can learn more about the species that has been around for more than 100 million years.

You can visit: Thanksgivingpoint.org for more information.