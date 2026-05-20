You can see an adaptation of Chekhov's "The Seagull" on a Salt Lake City stage starting over Memorial Weekend.

New World Shakespeare Company is putting on the show by Playwright Élise C. Hanson’s adaption which is a modern take on the classic story in an intimate setting at the Alliance Theater Blackbox.

In Hanson’s refitting, the late-stage Victorian rhythms and Chekhov’s voice remain intact, but are rendered to mesmeric, robust, refreshing life and potent, vibrant color.

Shea Potter makes his first foray into the world of directing, lending his acumen for comedy and a mindful deliberation to the piece.

The Seagull

May 23 - June 27, 2026 7:30 pm (one matinee June 13th)

Alliance Theater Blackbox

602 East 500 South

Salt Lake City, Utah 84102

newworldshakespeare.org