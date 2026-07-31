You can shop for outdoor gear that's "new to you" at the GOAT Outdoor Gear & Clothing Swap

GOAT stands for Girls Only Adventure Trips, a women's outdoor community in Salt Lake City.

Carrie Gregg started it after moving to Utah in 2022 and not knowing a single person.

She made a social media post looking for other women to hike with and it grew to a whole community!

GOAT is partnering with Wodnerland Ger Exchange for a Gear Swap on August 1, 2026.

For the past few weeks, women have been bringing their gently-used outdoor gear and apparel that they're not using anymore.

Then other women can shop for pieces that are new to them!

It's basically a treasure hunt — you never know what you'll walk out with.

It's happening on Saturday, August 1, 2026 at Wonderland Gear Exchange in the Granary District.

You can learn more at girlsonlyadventuretrips.com.

