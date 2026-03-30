You can submit your ideas to Envision Utah for the naming of "The Big One"

We all know how important it is as a community to be prepared for a big earthquake.

Many people know how, or are already taking action to prepare short-term.

But what about long-term? What happens when it's been three months and there are still 300,000 homes without water?

That's why Envision Utah wants people to expand their focus and understand the real risks of an earthquake.

Allegra Sturdevant, Communications Director for Envision Utah, says when you are without water or other critical resources for that long, you have two choices: get water or other supplies from an organization like the Red Cross or leave.

"We don't want to lose our sense of community that we value so much here because so many people are forced to leave in the wake of an earthquake. We want people to be thinking about what it will really take to bounce back, and how we can bounce back better." Allegra says.

If you've been watching Fox 13, you've probably seen Envision Utah's animated video or heard the jingle touching on some of these things we need to do to get ready!

They're still taking name suggestions for our not-so-gentle giant, feel free to send ideas to @envision_utah on Instagram or Facebook!

You can learn more at envisionutah.org.