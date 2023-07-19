You can watch a training session with seals and sea lions at Utah's Hogle Zoo.

This week, Utah's Hogle Zoo is celebrating National Zoo Keeper Week.

Jenny went to the Zoo to talk with a member of the Rocky Shores animal care team.

Guests can watch from the shoreline as Rocky Shores keepers work with the harbor seals and California sea lions in a husbandry training session. They take place every day except Wednesdays at 11:30am and 2:45pm.

Austin Blackwell says you'll learn about the amazing pinnipeds and how the animal care team works to keep them healthy. He explained that pinnipeds means fin-footed and include seals, sea lions and walruses.

The Zoo's resident harbor seals are Mira and Nika and the resident sea lions are Diego and Maverick.

The seals know about 75 or 80 different behaviors and the sea lions know 90 different behaviors.

Follow Utah's Hogle Zoo onInstagram and Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats and animal demonstrations.

For more information please visit hoglezoo.org.

