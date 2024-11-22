You can wear your favorite art on your shoes

Weston Hansen is a full-time air traffic controller and father and a part-time artist.

He says fine art is what he really enjoys doing, but tells Jenny Hardman that his most requested canvas recently has been shoes.

Yes, shoe art!

Weston says, "Custom shoes have developed their own culture. A lot of shoe collectors like to have a personalized pair for them."

He airbrushes the designs on shoes, and there aren't many artists in the Salt Lake area that do it.

Prices for the shoe art depends on the intricacy of the design and turnaround time is anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months, again depending on the design.

If you'd like more information, visit westonhansenart.com or follow him on Instagram @westonhansenart.