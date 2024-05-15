You could have a high-paying career in nursing after graduating from Grand Canyon University

Nurses are in short supply across the United States and in Utah. Utah has nearly 3,000 openings for registered nurses and the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 450,000 registered nurses by 2025,

Grand Canyon University is helping to fill the demand with a comprehensive Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program to put more nurses on the front lines of care faster.

The Grand Canyon University program combines the fundamentals and theories of nursing using an innovative hybrid platform and hands-on nursing skills, immersive simulation experiences, and patient-centered care in clinical and community settings.

The idea is that students come to GCU with their prerequisites and can then complete their nursing degree in as little as 16 months.



Located at 150 Civic Center Dr. in Sandy. There are three program starts each year – January, May and September.



For more information, visit absn.gcu.edu/ or call 866-483-6578.