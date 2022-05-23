Watch
You could have your nursing degree in just three years from now

Provo College is using VR to help train students in their nursing program.
At Provo College, students can obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in as little as 36 months — so if you think about it you could be a nurse in about three years from now!

The BSN program is offered in a blended format, with 80 percent of the courses offered online.

The program prepares graduates to sit in for the NCLEX-RN licensure exam and practice as Registered Nurses.

BSN nursing graduates are trained in patient care, nursing fundamentals, pharmacology, therapeutic treatment interventions, medical and surgical nursing, leadership, mental health nursing, mother/ baby and pediatric nursing and licensure examination preparation.

Jenny went to Provo College to see how the school is incorporating VR or virtual reality into the lessons as well.

