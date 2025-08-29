You could learn more about the arts and network with industry insiders as a ZepFEST volunteer

ZepFEST is a grass-roots festival now in its third year and is a nonprofit through the Zepstone Arts Foundation.

In addition to film, the festival also showcases music, visual art, podcasts, community panels and workshops, literature, fashion and small businesses.

It's taking place September 8-14 2025 and features 51 unique events.

In addition to being entertaining, the festival also embraces topics that aren't always easy to talk about, including mental health, diversity and identity.

They are still looking for volunteers to help in the festival with everything from ticketing and merch to musician assistants, theater crew, and greeters.

This is a great opportunity for people who want to learn more about the arts and network with industry professionals.

For more information or to get your tickets, visit zepfest.org and zepstonemedia.com.