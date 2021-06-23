You could save a life by donating plasma

Just about every part of life was affected by the pandemic, and that includes plasma donation. Not as many people went into centers to donate, so right now there is an urgent need for plasma. In addition, the people who need plasma the most are more at risk of COVID-19. And, plasma is also being used to help treat coronavirus.

Grifols is a global health-care company with a track record of more than 100 years and a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-derived medicines with a network of more than 290 centers including centers in Utah and Nevada under the names of Biomat USA and Talecris Plasma Resources.

We talked with Susan Berhane, a Grifols Corporate Affairs Representative, who told us plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains proteins and antibodies that help our bodies function.

The operation centers pools the plasma to make life-saving medicines for people with rare and chronic conditions.

You can actually make a little extra cash by donating. The process takes a little over an hour, so they want to compensate donors.

She says donating is easy, you'll get a health screening, lay on a bed and they will do the process of removing the plasma and then returning the red blood cells to your body.

Go to grifolsplasma.com to find the center closest to you and learn more about the compensation rates they're offering.

