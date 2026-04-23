You don't have to go far to discover one of Utah's hidden gems

You don't have to go far to find one of Utah's hidden gems!

East Canyon State Park is only about 30 minutes from Salt Lake City and Ogden and it's close to Park City too.

East Canyon is the first stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, where we visit State Parks all across the state.

East Canyon is a great choice for a day trip or a weekend getaway because it truly has something for everyone.

If you're staying overnight there are a lot of options including covered wagons, yurts, and cabins. They also have RV hook-ups and if you like roughing it, there are primitive campsites too.

If you love to play in the water, bring your own Lifetime paddle board or kayak and have fun. You can also rent equipment right at East Canyon.

You can also have motorized boats and fish on the water too.

Or you can just swim and enjoy a relaxing day on the beach.

There are beautiful views, especially if you take a quick hike up the mountainside.

East Canyon is also a Dark Sky destination, so you'll be able to stargaze all night long and even spot shooting stars and the Milky Way.

Utah State Parks, alongside partnering agencies, purchased land near East Canyon to ensure that the area will be used for wildlife protection.

They're also planning to put in new trails for hikers to enjoy.

You can learn all about the activities and amenities at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/east-canyon.

And be sure to stock up on everything from life jackets to kayaks to coolers and tables and chairs for your campsite at your local Lifetime store.

For more information visit Lifetime.com.