You don't have to leave the city to discover unique spots this summer

You don't even have to leave Salt Lake City to find some really unique and cool spots to visit this summer.
Lori Thompson, from @lorisfablife joined us with three places she recently visited with her family.
- International Peace Gardens. The Gardens are located on the bank of the Jordan River and was founded as a project for peace and understanding between nations. Since it was dedicated in 1952, tens of thousands of people from all over the world have visited.
- Out of the Blue. Known affectionately as "The Whale" this is located in the 9th and 9th neighborhood and is a full-size sculpture of a humpback whale breaching out from the roundabout.
- Gilgal Sculpture Garden. 12 original sculptures and over 70 engraved stones are nestled in the middle of a block behind houses and businesses at 749 East 500 South.