Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You might have a bad flapper if your toilet runs constantly

Home Pros: Any Hour Services
Is your toilet running? You may have a bad flapper.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 15:42:13-04

If your toilet will run randomly or if you have to tell people to jiggle the handle, you may have a bad flapper.

Jenny went to Any Hour Services to learn how to fix a running toilet.

Mike Wilson walked her through the steps:

  • Remove the lid
  • Turn the water off
  • Floss the toilet
  • Disconnect the chain
  • Remove the flapper
  • Take it to the store and get the same size
  • Clean the rim
  • Reinstall
  • Reconnect the chain
  • Turn the water on

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The PLACE, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere