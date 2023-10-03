You might have a bad flapper if your toilet runs constantly

If your toilet will run randomly or if you have to tell people to jiggle the handle, you may have a bad flapper.
Jenny went to Any Hour Services to learn how to fix a running toilet.
Mike Wilson walked her through the steps:
- Remove the lid
- Turn the water off
- Floss the toilet
- Disconnect the chain
- Remove the flapper
- Take it to the store and get the same size
- Clean the rim
- Reinstall
- Reconnect the chain
- Turn the water on
