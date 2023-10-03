You might have a bad flapper if your toilet runs constantly

If your toilet will run randomly or if you have to tell people to jiggle the handle, you may have a bad flapper.

Jenny went to Any Hour Services to learn how to fix a running toilet.

Mike Wilson walked her through the steps:

Remove the lid

Turn the water off

Floss the toilet

Disconnect the chain

Remove the flapper

Take it to the store and get the same size

Clean the rim

Reinstall

Reconnect the chain

Turn the water on

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The PLACE, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.

