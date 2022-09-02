You only have a few more days to enter the Race to 29! sweepstakes

Explorer Corps is the Natural History Museum of Utah's (NHMU) statewide edu-adventure program designed to introduce Utahns and visitors to the natural history wonders that exist in every single county.

Using a passport booklet or the natural history explorer corps smartphone app, participants find directions, itineraries, and education about a spot of natural or cultural history significance in every county.

There's also a Race to 29! sweepstakes going on now where anyone over the age of 25 can win one of two week-long road trips in a state-of-the-art Winnebago from Kellville Vans.

But hurry — you only have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 5 to enter.

Check out nhmu.utah.edu/explore for more information.