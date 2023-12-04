Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You still have time to donate to Candy Cane Corner!

Candy Cane Corner
Morgan was at Candy Cane Corner with The Road Home where donations are being sorted and wrapped for Utah families.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 16:10:02-05

Candy Cane Corner’s mission is to help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness, with donations benefiting The Road Home, and Volunteers of America — Utah.

Join FOX 13 and Les Schwab Tire Centers and donate a much needed item:

  • Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes
  • Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)
  • Sports balls
  • Skateboards and scooters
  • Makeup (individual and sets)
  • Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)
  • Full size blankets
  • Food storage containers
  • Pots and pans
  • Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Accepted gift cards include Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Visa)
  • Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED

Candy Cane Corner donations will also be accepted at all Les Schwab Tire Center locations across the valley through December 4, 2023 and at the Utah Symphony Utah Opera in Salt Lake City through December 8, 2023.

You can also donate monetarily online through Christmas, December 25, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere