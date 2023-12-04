You still have time to donate to Candy Cane Corner!

Candy Cane Corner’s mission is to help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness, with donations benefiting The Road Home, and Volunteers of America — Utah.

Join FOX 13 and Les Schwab Tire Centers and donate a much needed item:



Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Accepted gift cards include Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Visa)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED

Candy Cane Corner donations will also be accepted at all Les Schwab Tire Center locations across the valley through December 4, 2023 and at the Utah Symphony Utah Opera in Salt Lake City through December 8, 2023.

You can also donate monetarily online through Christmas, December 25, 2023.

