You still have time to have an Elephant Encounter at Utah's Hogle Zoo

Beautiful Christie and Zuri are the African elephants at Utah's Hogle Zoo and favorite animals of so many.

That's why it was a difficult decision on the part of zookeepers to send them to another zoo in the fall of 2023.

Being at a zoo with a bull elephant will give them a chance to reproduce. And, the girls will be around other elephants too, which is important for them.

But, before we have to say our goodbyes to Christie and Zuri, you still have time to see them.

Jenny went to the zoo to talk with Megan Pushie, Senior Animal Keeper at the Elephant Encounter.

She says you can watch training sessions with the girls every day. During these sessions, they work on balance and muscle memory, and also do mental stimulation exercises too.

Zookeepers also check their ears, body, and feet and more to make sure they're healthy as well.

You may also notice those belts around Christie and Zuri's ankles. Those are "feet belts", much like seat belts in our cars.

Right now, they're just getting used to having them around their ankles. But when they are on their journey to their new home, the feet belts will keep them safe in their crate.

Before fall comes, Hogle Zoo is planning on activities with the elephants, including celebrating Zuri's 14th birthday, which falls around World Elephant Day.

There will also be goodbye parties for zoo visitors.

For more information go to hoglezoo.org/elephant-updates and follow @hoglezoo on all social media.