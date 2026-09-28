You still have time to make a difference in a child's life with our "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign

FOX 13's "If You Give a Child a Book ..." campaign puts new books into the hands of local children who need them most.

We are still accepting donations through the month of September, and thanks to everyone who has donated, more than $39,000, including matching funds through the Scripps Howard fund, has been raised.

Every dollar donated in Utah stays right here in Utah, helping children in our community.

We partner with Title I elementary schools to help students build libraries at home, filled with books they choose themselves.

For some of the children, these may be the first new books they have ever owned.

That is happening next week on October 1 and 2, 2026.

You can donate at fox13now.com/giveabook or by texting FOX13READS to 50155.