You won't find fresher produce than at Lee's Marketplace

It's harvest season for veggies in Utah
You can't get fresher produce than this! Jenny goes to a farm that supplies veggies to Lee's.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 09, 2022
Lee's Marketplace believes in supporting local farms whenever possible.

One of those is the Johnson Family Farm in Northern Utah.

Jenny went to a local farm that supplies fresh veggies to Lee's.

In addition to that sweet, fresh corn, Johnson Farm also supplies Lee's with potatoes, onions, squash, pumpkins and watermelon.

That farm-to-table freshness is truly unique at Lee's. Often produce travels 1,500 miles before being consumed in some other stores.

Plus, when you buy local, you're supporting local.

And, at Lee's they have so many fresh, local veggies to choose from like green beans, beets, cabbage, tomatoes and more.

You can find the store closest to you at leesmarketplace.com.

