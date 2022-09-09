You won't find fresher produce than at Lee's Marketplace

Lee's Marketplace believes in supporting local farms whenever possible.

One of those is the Johnson Family Farm in Northern Utah.

Jenny went to a local farm that supplies fresh veggies to Lee's.

In addition to that sweet, fresh corn, Johnson Farm also supplies Lee's with potatoes, onions, squash, pumpkins and watermelon.

That farm-to-table freshness is truly unique at Lee's. Often produce travels 1,500 miles before being consumed in some other stores.

Plus, when you buy local, you're supporting local.

And, at Lee's they have so many fresh, local veggies to choose from like green beans, beets, cabbage, tomatoes and more.

You can find the store closest to you at leesmarketplace.com.

