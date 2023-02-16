You'll be transported to Cambodia at the Natural History Museum of Utah

Angkor, Empire of Cambodia at the Natural History Museum of Utah only runs through April 23, 2023 — so make a date to experience it now!

Jenny Hardman went to the museum to learn more about the exhibit that will help you experience the culture of Cambodia.

It features 120 artifacts, half of which are on tour outside of Cambodia for the very first time.

They are not replicas — they are all authentic stones and statues, all over 1,000 years old.

The Natural History Museum of Utah is also offering a Date Night Box where you can experience Cambodia in your own home!

Inside are recipes to help you cook a delicious modern Cambodian meal from Chef Callyn Graf at Harmons.

You can also burn Cambodian incense and listen to traditional Cambodian music as you sip a cool Cambodian iced coffee and do crafts.

Learn more at nhmu.utah.edu.