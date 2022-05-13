You'll probably be cranking up your A/C this weekend to stay cool... is it ready?

It's going to be hot this weekend, so you'll probably be cranking up that air conditioning... is it ready for the summer?

Jenny went to the pros at Any Hour Services - Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air to find out what needs to be done to make sure the A/C is working properly.

Mike Wilson says there are four things homeowners can do to improve the performance of their air conditioner.

He says the most important thing is to maximize air flow.

First, go around the house and make sure vents are open and that they're not being blocked by furniture.

Second, when you're outside doing yard work, get your garden hose and spray from the inside out to clean out the grass clippings and leaves.

Third, check your furnace filter once a month. Hold it up to the light. If you can't see light coming through, it's too dirty and time for a new filter.

Fourth, be sure to have annual maintenance done. A technician will check the coils to make sure they're nice and clean.

