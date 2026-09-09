Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Your gift to 'If You Give a Child A Book' will go twice as far TODAY

If You Give a Child a Book
(The Place Advertiser) - FOX 13's "If You Give a Child a Book ..." campaign puts new books into the hands of local children who need them most.
If You Give a Child a Book
If You Give a Child a Book
If You Give a Child a Book
Posted
and last updated

FOX 13's "If You Give a Child a Book ..." campaign puts new books into the hands of local children who need them most.

If you donate TODAY, Wednesday, September 9, 2026, your gift will go twice as far.

The Scripps Howard Fund will match donations dollar for dollar up to $200,000.

Every dollar donated in Utah stays right here in Utah, helping children in our community.

We partner with Title I elementary schools to help students build libraries at home, filled with books they choose themselves.

For some of the children, these may be the first new books they have ever owned.

There are three easy ways to give:

  1. ONLINE: fox13now.com/giveabook
  2. TEXT: FOX13READS to 50155
  3. CALL: (385) 282-7350

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE