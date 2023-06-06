Your meal at Costa Vida isn't complete without a specialty drink

Your meal at Costa Vida is not complete without a specialty drink.

Jenny talked with Shannon Sutter about the options which include lemon-adas and strawberry lemon-adas. Shannon says they use fresh ingredients, so you may even find a watermelon-ada or a mango-ada too.

Shannon also recommends trying a "Costa Float". That's when you combine root beer with the classic Horchata.

Costa Vida also has a variety of salsas like the new Salsa Roja that you can enjoy on everything from chips to quesadillas to salads and tacos too.

Plus, let Costa Vida cater your next party! They will do a full spread for your summer get-together, family reunion or work event.

Shannon also says think of Costa Vida for your meal prep. Order once — and divide into daily portions.

For more information and to find a location near you visit costavida.com and find them on Instagram @costavida.

