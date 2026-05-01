You're invited to a pop-up gallery & urban art fair in Salt Lake City's Central 9th neighborhood

Scion Cider has been in the Central 9th area of Salt Lake City, Utah since opening in 2021 – embracing the spirit of the creative and vibrant neighborhood filled with residences, small businesses, coffee shops, bars and restaurants.

The neighborhood business owners work together on clean up and improvement projects, art installations, fundraiser and public events to highlight the unique area.

This year, Scion has created C9Scenes.org out of the city's ACE Grant Fund for Arts, Culture & Entertainment events, and the inaugural pop-up gallery & urban art fair was created with the help of the Intermountain Artist Society, the Utah Watercolor Society, and the SLC Photo Community, an informal meet-up group of photographers with all levels of experience and skills – who regularly take outdoor Photo Walks to capture urban imagery.

The event on Saturday May 2, 2026 will take place in the shared alleyway between Scion Cider and Laziz Kitchen on Jefferson Street in Central 9th between NOON and 6PM.

On display will be limited edition framed street photography, Plein Air paintings, watercolor, still life images and mixed media pieces available for purchase – all art features indoor and outdoor scenes from within the Central 9th neighborhood.

Proceeds from the sale of all pieces will be split between the artists and C9 Scenes to support the community driven art program going forward. (Scion Cider is the official host, and as a bar establishment, all guests must be over 21 and show Valid ID, regardless of age to enter, per Utah law.)

At the art fair, there will be interactive stations, with artist Ammy Foste leading drop-in Sip & Paint Class throughout the afternoon, where guests can create their own piece of art based on her helpful instructions and expert guidance.

The SLC Photo Community will have a pop-up photo booth and portrait studio from NOON – 3PM, creating a space for amateur to professional photographers to meet, share tech tips and toast to each other's creativity.

The alleyway also features a large-scale mural by 2026 Salt Lake City Muralfest artist, Shley. Photographers are encouraged to capture the piece ahead of next week's official mural fest event.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy Scion's impressive selection of imported craft ciders, non-alcoholic beverages, artisan cheese & charcuterie plates and bar snacks, or bring in outside food from Laziz Kitchen and Central 9th Market.

For more information please visit C9Scenes.org & ScionCiderBar.com.