You're invited to celebrate accessibility, innovation and inclusive technology at a fundraiser

Hearsee Mobility is redefining how people who are blind or have low vision navigate indoor spaces.

Hearsee creates intuitive, accessible environments by using RFID tags, smartphone integration, and audio navigation.

The Utah Arts Academy is a downtown St. George high school focused on arts education and is among the first schools in Utah to adopt the Hearsee system.

You're invitedbto come to a fundraiser to learn more about the Hearsee system with interactive demos.

The event will also feature trivia, live music, food trucks, guest speakers, prizes and powerful community storytelling.

Proceeds will support Hearsee Mobility's mission to expand its RFID-guided indoor navigation system across public venues and educational institutions.

The Community Fundraiser is Thursday, September 12, 2025 from 5-8pm at Utah Arts Academy, 1091 N. Bluff Street, St. George.

Event Pricing

● Early Bird Admission: $25 (available until 9:00 AM on event day)

● Day-Of Admission: $30

● Raffle Tickets: $10 each — Buy 10, get 2 free!

Get your tickets here!