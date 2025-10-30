You're invited to "Cocoa & Costumes" on Halloween Eve

Ritual Chocolate is a local Heber, Utah bean-to-bar chocolate company that produces high quality/ethical specialty chocolate they sell nationwide.

On the day of Halloween Eve, October 30, 2025, they are hosting "Cocoa and Costumes". From 3-5pm they are offering free hot cocoa and a free Honeycomb toffee taster for kids and adults who show up in costume.

Ritual's mission has always been to produce exceptional quality chocolate while celebrating the complexity of flavor from unique cacao origins.

They start by sustainably sourcing cacao beans from growers dedicated to biodiversity and community.

They create single-origin bars with mountain-inspired flavors, rich drinking chocolates, and seasonal creations—all designed to celebrate the richness of cacao and offer a

truly memorable tasting experience.

You can learn about their partner cacao farms, see the entire chocolate-making process and eat chocolate too at their bean-to-bar tasting experiences during private and public tours.

They also offer one class a month. In November it will be a truffle making class. $50 per person up to 16 people.

Head to Heber for chocolate samples at their cafe Monday through Saturday 8am to 5pm and on Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

Learn more at ritualchocolate.com.