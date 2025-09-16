You're invited to the annual Celebración Sinfónica with the Utah Symphony

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Utah Symphony hosts its annual Celebración Sinfónica on September 23, 2025.

Julia Lyon with Utah Symphony Utah Opera, says this event emphasizes the rich rhythms and vibrant traditions of classical and popular Latin American music.

This year, conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez returns to the podium, bringing his electrifying energy and passion.

Highlights of the concert repertoire include: El Condor Pasa (which Paul Simon brought into mainstream U.S. culture), Quizas, Quizas, Quizas, and the Huapango by Moncayo

The group Ballet las Americas de Utah will perform with the symphony.

The festival includes free celebrations on the plaza outside Abravanel Hall before the concert begins.

Lively performances, delicious food, and bustling vendors kick off the festivities at 5pm. The concert starts at 7pm and tickets begin at just $14.

Miguel Rovira, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah's Director of Community and Business Relations, says there's always been a connection between music and creativity and mental well-being.

Many Utahns were heavily impacted by the pandemic, especially their mental well-being.

That is one reason why Regence is working to improve mental health – and that includes supporting community events with the same goal.

Music is a universal language; it transcends cultural barriers by connecting to feelings and senses.

The Celebración Sinfónica festival provides an opportunity for people who turn to music for emotional support or utilize music as a part of their mental health regiment to be exposed to compositions from a different culture.

For more information on Celebración Sinfónica, please visit usuo.org.

