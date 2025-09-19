You're invited to The Road Home's upcoming fundraising event – Changing Seasons, Changing Lives.

Karissa Guthrie, Community Relations Coordinator at The Road Home, says it's a way the public can support their mission to help people move home.

This event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community, unwind, create lasting memories and support The Road Home!

It will be a fun-filled atmosphere complete with carnival games, delicious food and drinks, inflatable activities, a balloon artist, face painting and more!

There will also be delicious food from LUX Events, like the tacos Head Chef Hunter Hunt made on The PLACE.

The event is Wednesday, September 24, 2025 from 6pm to 9pm at the Utah State Fairpark Grand Building (155 North 1000 West) in Salt Lake City.

You can get your tickets here.