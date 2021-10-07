YouTube Adventurers Trent & Allie traveled the world for 3 years before settling down in Utah

Trent & Allie are YouTube DIY adventurers who have traveled the world in their camper van for three years.

They've driven all the way from Canada, through Central America, to the southernmost tip of South America.

After seeing all of those countries and areas, they decided to turn a plot of land in the mountains of Utah into their home base.

Trent & Allie are the headliners of the Deseret News Home Show and will be talking about their experiences on the Design Stage on Friday, October 8 at 5:00pm and Saturday, October 9 at 11:00am and 5:00pm.

They said they're excited to share their renovation and home-building adventures!

You can also catch them every Monday and Friday at 7:00am on YouTube.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:



Friday, October 8, 2021 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, October 9, 2021 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10, 2021 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:



Adults (at the door) $12.00

Adults (online only) $10.00

Seniors $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass $15.00



Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 8, 2021. Must present valid ID at Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.