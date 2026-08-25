ZepFest Film & Music Festival brings film, art and music together for a full week

Zepstone Film & Music Festival, also known as Zepfest, is more than a film festival -- it also includes music and the arts where indie filmmakers, live musicians, fashion designers, and artists share the same stage.

Now in its 4th year, this weeklong celebration in Murray Utah features direct access to top-tier Hollywood talent and masters through workshops, panel discussions, and keynotes designed for creators, fans and aspiring artist alike.

ZepFest showcases the renovated Murray Theater and surrounding venues which blend vintage Utah heritage with modern, world-class amenities, creating the perfect stage for screenings, masterclasses and community gatherings.

ZepFest starts August 31, 2026 and goes through September 5, 2026.

You can find the full lineup and more information at zepfest2026.eventive.org.