Zero Fatalities: We're in the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when we typically see an increase in traffic fatalities across Utah and the country.

More people are traveling, teens are out of school, and roads are simply busier.

Unfortunately, that also means we tend to see more crashes tied to speeding, distraction, impairment, aggressive driving, and people not wearing seatbelts.

The goal of Zero Fatalities is to remind Utahns that the choices they make behind the wheel truly matter.

To inform people about this, John Gleason, UDOT Public Information Officer, says they're taking the message of "choices and consequences" and making it deeply personal.

There's an installation at The Shops at South Town that brings together real Utah families impacted by preventable crashes spanning multiple decades, all in one space.

Every face and every story represents a lief permanently changed because someone made a bad delicious behind the wheel.

The crashes represented at the installation involve many of the dangerous behaviors we continue to see on Utah roads — impaired driving, distraction, speeding, aggressive driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Gleason says what's important to remember is that these aren't random accidents. They were preventable crashes tied to a choice made in just a few seconds. Those few seconds can create consequences that families live with forever.

You can see the installation at The Shops at South Town through June before it begins traveling throughout the state.

Learn more at zerofatalities.com and on social media @zerofatalities.