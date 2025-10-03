Zeus is a big bundle of love

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week is Zeus. He's very friendly even though he was very neglected for a long time.

Now he's looking for his real forever family who can spoil him with the love he deserves.

Zeus is described as playful and athletic, funny, curious and brave.

He is a standard poodle and has curly hair and is smart and good with other dogs, cats and children.

He's chipped, neutered and current on his vaccinations. He'll soon have a dental so he will be ready to go home!

His adoption fee is $600 which covers a lot of his medical bills.

If you'd like to meet Zeus, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at the Petco in Draper, (195 E. 12300 S.) on Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 1-4pm.