This grinch brings holiday cheer to millions

Most of us know the story of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," but are you familiar with the Grinch who brings Christmas spirit?

Mr. Grouchy has had a busy holiday season, bringing his unique form of Christmas spirit to shopping centers, basketball games and other places.

He's taken over TikTok with his infectious dances, lifting spirits in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Now that he's amassed nearly 6 million followers on the social media app, Mr. Grouchy is officially here to stay for the holiday.

"Well, it's spreading positivity," Mr. Grouchy said. "I go around, you know, to different stores, different areas and this dance and, you know, try to bring people together and laugh and have a good time."

His appearances have drawn quite a reaction from those in his hometown.

"The biggest reaction I probably had that I love is from the police department which we get together and do like commercials to put awareness around the neighborhoods and help people out and they use me to do dances," he said.

Mr. Grouchy uses a vacuum cleaner with his dances as part of his routine.

"I was on the trampoline with my daughter cleaning up leaves and I told her to go grab a vacuum cleaner so I can dance and act like I am cleaning up the leaves," he said. "I started dancing and it blew the internet up."

He never expected to become an internet sensation. But he is happy to build a legacy of spreading positivity online.

"I'm blown away just like everybody else. I didn't expect this to take off like that," he said. "I mean, because everything is just so random, that's why they say expect the unexpected because I did not expect none of this. But I'm beyond blessed that I can bring people together with this and spread positivity and I love it."

