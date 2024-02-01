Three dead, multiple injured after building collapses at the Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say three people are confirmed dead and nine more people are injured, five of them critically, after a hangar that was under construction collapsed at the Boise Airport.

Boise Police are the lead on the collapse investigation and say the privately owned hangar was being built on Boise Airport property when it collapsed around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

In a news conference, the fire department said that it appears the collapse of the building also caused a crane to fall, but they are still investigating the cause.

The hangar construction site is near Rickenbacker St. and Luke St. Wright St. has been closed to traffic.

“Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims,” said Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel. “The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted.”

Boise Airport operations have not been impacted.

Jackson Jet Center, the owners of the collapsed hanger released a statement Wednesday evening saying, "Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred. We’re immensely grateful for the rapid and professional response of Boise Fire, Boise Police and Ada County Paramedics along with the expert care of our area hospitals. This occurred just west of our existing Jackson Jet Center at our new 39,000-square-foot steel hangar under construction, where dozens of dedicated people were working on site. We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time."

Boise police say the site is secure and first responders will remain on the scene overnight. Boise Police and OSHA are investigating the cause of the collapse.

