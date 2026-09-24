Toro Steak & Cocktails is great for a date night, group celebrations or casual solo dining at the bar

Toro Steak and Cocktails is an upscale, approachable fine dining steakhouse located at 11511 4000 W, South Jordan, UT.

Built with a focus on "fire, flavor, and finesse," the restaurant offers a high-end steakhouse experience without the formal pretense or steep downtown pricing.

The ambiance is modern, trending and warm and highly rated for date nights, group celebrations or casual solo dining at the bar.

Menu highlights include premium cut steaks cooked over high-heat grills and craft cocktails plus an extensive wine list.



Address: 11511 4000 W #102, South Jordan, UT 84095

11511 4000 W #102, South Jordan, UT 84095 Hours: Monday – Thursday: 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM Friday: 5:00 PM – 10:30 PM Saturday: 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM Sunday: 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM



You can learn more at torosteak.com.

