1 person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Spanish Fork Canyon; Highway closed

Traffic is seen backed up on U.S. Highway 6 due to a deadly crash.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 18:14:44-04

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, and the road has been closed in both directions.

Utah Highway Patrol said there were three vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred near the Diamond Fork turnoff at milepost 183. Details about what exactly happened were not immediately available.

Officials confirmed one death as a result of the crash, along with several injuries. It's not yet known how many total people were injured nor what condition they are currently in.

Highway 6 is currently closed in both directions. Shortly before 4 p.m., Spanish Fork Police said the closure could possibly last two hours or more.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

