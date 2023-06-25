2 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Spanish Fork Canyon; Highway closed

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, and the road has been closed in both directions.

Utah Highway Patrol said there were three vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred near the Diamond Fork turnoff at milepost 183. An eastbound vehicle was waiting to turn left when a westbound vehicle lost control, hitting the car that was waiting and another eastbound vehicle.

Two people in the westbound vehicle died from their injuries. One person in the vehicle traveling east was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Highway 6 was initially closed in both directions. Around 5:40 p.m., one westbound lane was back open but with intermittent closures expected and major delays still expected. Eastbound remains fully closed.

US-6 is closed eastbound at the mouth of the canyon and westbound at mile marker 186 due to a crash. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4Y4UXlNSCK — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 25, 2023

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.