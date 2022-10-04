1 killed, another in critical condition after being hit standing on I-15

OGDEN, Utah — One person was killed and another is in critical condition after being hit by passing traffic on Interstate 15 in the Ogden area Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck hauling a trailer pulled over to the shoulder after suffering a flat tire, possibly two, while traveling northbound near 24th Street before noon. As the passengers were standing outside, another truck hit them both, throwing one over the median to the southbound lanes.

The highway was closed in both directions as emergency crews responded to the scene, but has since been reopened. Two southbound lanes will remain closed for about two hours, according to UHP.

Because of highway dangers, drivers who suffer a flat tire are advised to call a towing company to make repairs rather than attempt to change the tire themselves.