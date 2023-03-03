2 injured in crash after driver flees UHP trooper on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY — Two drivers were injured after one of them ran a red light at a freeway exit while fleeing a Utah Highway Patrol trooper Friday afternoon.

UHP Lt. Jalaine Hawkes said a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on the west belt of I-215 when he clocked a red Jeep going 91 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone. The trooper turned on his lights and pursued the Jeep, which did not stop.

The Jeep, which was heading north, exited the freeway at 700 North and ran a red light at the intersection. The Jeep hit another vehicle that was traveling west on 700 North.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Their exact conditions were not yet known; Hawkes said they both suffered potentially serious injuries, but it appeared "promising" that they would both survive. The drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle.

The intersection was completely closed for some time, as well as the off-ramp and on-ramp to northbound I-215 at 700 North.

Salt Lake City Police were called in to investigate because the collision occurred in their jurisdiction, and Hawkes added that it's also advised to have an outside agency investigate because of UHP's involvement, although the trooper was not directly involved in the crash itself.