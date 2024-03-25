SR-210 reopens in Little Cottonwood Canyon after multiple accidents

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Weather conditions across northern Utah have caused numerous traffic issues, including a closure of SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Monday.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, "multiple crashes" near milepost 7 forced the closure of the only road up and down the canyon. Uphill traffic was closed at the mouth of the canyon, while downhill traffic was stopped at Snowbird Entry 1.

All lanes of traffic were reopened at about 2:15 p.m. It's not known if anyone was injured in any of the incidents.

After spectacular conditions for nearly two weeks, rain and snow returned over the weekend.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported that it had responded to approximately 61 vehicle accidents Monday, although no major road closures were put in place.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, tough road conditions could persist into the morning commute with UDOT warning moderate caution will be needed when traveling around northern Utah.

Lake effect snow is possible Tuesday morning, which could mean sudden periods of brief, inclement weather.

Salt Lake, Utah, Tooele, Summit, Davis, Morgan, Cache and areas of Weber counties were all in the "yellow" zone meaning minor or intermittent weather-related concerns are expected.

The difficult travel conditions are expected to last from 2 a.m. through noon Tuesday.