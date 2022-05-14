Construction season in full swing as road projects ramp up

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation says construction season is in full swing as road projects ramp up across the state.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said they have 175 projects slated for 2022, to the tune of $2.5 billion altogether.

Gleason says many of those projects are getting going right now.

"A lot of these projects require that it's a certain temperature to put down the pavement," he said. "It needs to be at a certain temperature, and that's why, you know, the springtime, summertime, fall."

Those projects are spread out across the Beehive State.

One of the biggest, Gleason said, is the ongoing construction along both I-215 and I-80 where the 1700 East bridge was demolished and replaced last month.

While all of the construction may be a hassle for some who are out on Utah roadways, it is a welcomed sight for others, like Carla Vietti and her family.

"I just feel like spring is construction," said Vietti. "All I see is progress. You're widening the roads for us, so we have more cars. It's jobs. I have hardly been slowed down at all."

Gleason said with Utah being the fastest-growing state in the country, the construction is necessary.

"It's a lot different here than it was 20 years ago, and so we need to make sure that we're planning ahead for that growth so that we can get people to where they're going with as much ease as possible," he said.

Vietti and her family said they don't mind waiting to see road projects like these come to fruition.

"Just really appreciate everybody that's working so hard to make it easier for us on an everyday life," she said.

The wait to see some of the orange cones and signs come down won't be too long. Gleason told FOX 13 News that many of the big projects will wrap up in 2023. That includes the construction along both I-80 and I-215, as well as the brand new 16-mile West Davis Highway.

Gleason said they have another big project starting up on Monday on US-40. They are going to be replacing several of the concrete panels to provide a smoother ride for motorists.

He said there will also be bridge work that will take place up near Jordanelle Reservoir and just north of Heber City. Gleason said there could be significant delays because US-40 will be down to just one lane for about 10 days straight.