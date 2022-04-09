Section of I-80 reopens early after closure for bridge replacement

SALT LAKE CITY — A section of I-80 that was scheduled to remain fully closed until Sunday afternoon due to construction is back open earlier than expected.

The Utah Department of Transportation originally said all lanes in both directions of the freeway between 700 East and Foothill Drive would reopen Sunday at 1 p.m. It was closed starting Friday evening.

The closure was due to the 1700 East bridge over I-80 being demolished and replaced. To minimize delays, the new bridge was constructed next to the existing bridge and was installed using a "bridge slide" method.

UDOT announced shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday that they had completed the demolition and had successfully slid the new bridge in, and all lanes in both directions were reopened.