Crash closes intersection at 800 South State Street blocking southbound traffic

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was hospitalized following a crash on State Street Thursday morning. Currently southbound traffic at 800 South State Street is blocked and is expected to be closed for another hour.

What exactly led to the crash isn't clear, but Salt Lake City Police say they are investigating. Commuters are asked to take Main Street as a detour.

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics, however, officials say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.