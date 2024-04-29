Critical crash in Spanish Fork Canyon shuts down US-6

UTAH COUNTY — One person was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after a head-on crash in Spanish Fork Canyon Sunday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling west on U.S. Highway 6 near milepost 191 — near Red Narrows — when it went into the oncoming lanes and collided with an eastbound Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter with critical injuries. UHP officials said they are investigating possible impairment as a factor in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:39 p.m. and shut down the highway both directions. Traffic resumed flowing through the area shortly after 8 p.m.