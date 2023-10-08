Critical injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on Utah highway

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Multiple people were injured in a car crash Saturday evening on a highway in Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred on Cory Write Memorial Highway (UT-73) in Eagle Mountain, just east of Mount Airey Road.

Details are limited at this time, but officials say there were three cars involved, and the incident included a head-on collision and a rollover.

One person suffered critical injuries, and at least one other person had serious injuries. A medical helicopter was brought in, but it's not yet known whether they flew anyone to the hospital.

The road was fully closed and will likely remain closed until about 8 p.m.