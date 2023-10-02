Deadly weekend on Utah roads with 3 unrelated fatal crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a deadly weekend on Utah's roads as three people died in three unrelated crashes in Wasatch, Emery and Duchesne counties.

Between 6 a.m. and just after noon on Sunday, Utah Highway Patrol responded to the three fatal incidents.

The first crash happened at 6 a.m. in Emery County on Interstate 70 near milepost 135.

Utah Highway Patrol

UHP reported a Ford Truck went off the left side of the road and over-corrected, rolling down the right side the the highway. A female passenger who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the car and died "a short time" after she was transported to the hospital.

Just an hour later, in Duchesne County, UHP responded to a second fatal crash on SR-40 near milepost 92.

The crash happened due to rainy weather, when a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gray Ford F-250 truck traveling eastbound.

The impact split the Elantra vehicle in half, ejecting three passengers. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, UHP said.

Monday morning, UHP reported one of the passengers was treated and released while the other two were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in that crash, officials report.

Hours later, just after noon in Wasatch County, a third fatal crash happened on SR-189 near milepost 20.

Utah Highway Patrol

Officials report the incident happened when a Ford Pickup truck pulling a camper trailer drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer loaded with Swiss cheese.

Utah Highway Patrol

After the crash, the Ford truck went off the road and caught on fire. The driver of the pickup died due to injuries received in the fire while the driver of the tractor-trailer was only minorly injured.

The deadly weekend comes just days after Utah Highway Patrol responded to three other crashes involving fatalities within a 24-hour span on Wednesday. In those three incidents, three people also died. The crashes were all unrelated.